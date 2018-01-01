Kazakhstan: as of January 1, oilseed stocks totaled nearly 1.5 mln tonnes
As of January 1, 2018, the registered carry-over stocks of oilseeds in Kazakhstan totaled 1.495 mln tonnes, including 392 thsd tonnes in farm households, reported the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In particular, sunflower seed stocks totaled 609.16 thsd tonnes, flaxseed – 473.73 thsd tonnes, rapeseed – 198.25 thsd tonnes, soybeans – 134.29 thsd tonnes, safflower seed – 60.32 thsd tonnes, and mustard seed – 10.09 thsd tonnes.
