Kazakhstan increased the production of wheat flour and groats

During the first 5 months of 2017/18 MY (July-November), the production volumes of wheat flour in Kazakhstan totaled 1.6 mln tonnes, an increase of 3% compared with the same period last season.

Also, in the reporting months the production of groats increased by 47%, to 8.1 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, in July-November period Kazakhstan supplied nearly 1 mln tonnes of wheat flour on foreign markets, including 68% (678 thsd tonnes) to Afghanistan. It should be noted that in November 2017, Kazakhstan exported 216 thsd tonnes of flour to Afghanistan, which became a record monthly volume of the deliveries from Kazakhstan in the reporting direction.

