13:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 65

In January 2018, Russia to export nearly 3.8 mln tonnes of grains – Rusagrotrans

In January 2018, Russia will keep rather high rates of grain exports for the reporting period of the season, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky on January 18.

In January, the export volumes of Russian grains will reach nearly 3.6-3.8 mln tonnes, including nearly 2 mln tonnes shipped from the deep-sea ports. At the same time, in December 2017 Russia exported 5.32 mln tonnes of grains, but in January 2017 the shipment volumes were at the similar level – 2.36 mln tonnes.

The traditional fall in shipments activity compared with December during the New Year holidays, as well as some worsening of weather conditions in the ports, will cause the reporting decreasing of grain exports in January, the expert said.

As for December 2017, I.Pavensky also noted that last month Russia demonstrated almost record volumes of grain exports by rail – 1.73 mln tonnes, which were slightly lower compared with October 2017 – 1.74 mln tonnes, which became the absolute monthly record for 10 recent years. Generally, in the first half of 2017/18 MY (July-December) the export volume of railway shipments of grains totaled 8.35 mln tonnes, up 1.53 times compared with the same period last previous season, the analyst added.

