Ukraine: condition of winter crops in northern regions was mainly good and satisfactory
According to the monitoring reports provided by APK-Inform experts, 70-80% of winter crops areas in northern regions of Ukraine were mainly in good and satisfactory condition.
According to respondents, the situation developed in terms of presence of snow covering on many winter crops fields, which had a positive impact on the overwintering process.
At the same time, in some raions of Sumy oblast there was no snow cover, which can have a negative impact on winter crops in the future.
