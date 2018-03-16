In December 2017, Kazakhstan increased the production of mixed fodder by 25%
In December 2017, the production volumes of finished feed for farm animals in Kazakhstan break a record for the reporting month, and reached 93.8 thsd tonnes, an increase of 25% compared with the same month in the previous year.
Also, in November 2017 Kazakhstan produced 105 thsd tonnes of mixed fodder, which became the maximum monthly indicator for the history of the industry in the country.
Generally, since the beginning of the current MY (July-December) the production volumes of mixed fodder totaled 467.5 thsd tonnes, up 21% compared with the first half of the previous season.
