Russia to never produce GM agricultural products – Ministry of Agriculture
Russia does not produce and will never produce GM agricultural goods, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on January 18.
According to him, the whole world is interested in GMOs production, including both China and the USA. And everyone needs large-scale harvests, growing economies, profits, etc. But the Russian President already announced the public position – Russia does not have GMOs, and will never move in the industry. In addition, it is not very useful for the human health.
