Russia: in 2018, the growth of agricultural production to total at least 3% – Ministry of Agriculture
In 2018, the growth rates of agricultural production in Russia will total at least 3%, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Alexander Tkachev on January 18.
According to the Minister, the above-mentioned figures will develop at the expense of realization of the import substitution program, as well as modernization of the existing capacities and foundation of new enterprises in the domestic agribusiness.
As a reminder, the Ministry also expected that the growth of agricultural production in 2017 will vary at the level of 3%. During 11 months of 2017, the figures totaled 2.5%, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
