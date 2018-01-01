Agrinews

In January-November of 2017, Belarus increased the imports of soybeans and lowered the imports of rapeseed

During 11 months of 2017, the import volumes of soybeans to Belarus increased by 51% compared with the same period of the previous year – to 106 thsd tonnes, whereas the supplies of rapeseed decreased by 21% – to 4.2 thsd tonnes, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

According to APK-Inform experts, the growing interest of Belarusian companies in soybean processing caused the corresponding rise of import volumes of the oilseed. Also, the high harvest volumes of rapeseed in Belarus became the main reason for decreasing of imported volumes of the oilseed.

In the reporting period, Ukraine (106 thsd tonnes) became the key supplier of soybeans to Belarus, as well as Russia (3.9 thsd tonnes) was the major supplier of rapeseed.

