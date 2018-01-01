Agrinews

17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 61

Ukraine: 10-20% of winter crops in eastern oblasts were in poor condition

According to the monitoring reports provided by APK-Inform experts, agricultural producers of eastern oblasts of Ukraine informed that nearly 10-20% of winter crops areas in the region were in poor condition.

According to agrarians, the situation appeared due to rather weak development of winter crops in terms of late planting campaign. Also, sharp decreasing of the air temperature at night to -8...-12°C with insufficient snow covering of crops did not allow protecting poorly developed crops.

According to respondents, the condition of winter crops will somewhat change, due to beginning of the warming processes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment