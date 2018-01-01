Agrinews

In December 2017, Kazakhstan produced record volumes of vegetable oils

According to the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in December 2017 the production of vegetable oils in the country totaled 47 thsd tonnes, which became a new monthly historical peak.

In particular, Kazakhstan significantly increased the production of refined sunflower oil – 21 thsd tonnes, against 13.8 thsd tonnes in November 2017. At the same time, the production of crude sunflower oil totaled 12.9 thsd tonnes, down 2% compared with the previous month, but the maximum figures for December period.

Also, Kazakhstan significantly increased the production of cottonseed oil. So, in December enterprises of Kazakhstan produced 4.6 thsd tonnes of the oil, up 2.9 compared with November 2017, and up 2 times compared with the volumes in December 2016.

