Russia exported 29 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of January 17, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 28.9 mln tonnes, an increase of 36.4% compared with the same period last season (21.28 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.

In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 22.64 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 35.3%), barley – 3.644 mln tonnes (up 1.9 times), and corn – 2.537 mln tonnes (up 1.4%).

