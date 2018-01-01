Agrinews

In January-November, Belarus doubled the imports of sunflower seed

During 11 months of 2017, the import volumes of sunflower seed to Belarus increased in 2.2 times in comparison with the similar indicator of 2016, and totaled 48.3 thsd tonnes, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

According to APK-Inform experts, the planned increase of loading of some large-scale Belarusian oilseed processing enterprises, and also favourable price situation on the export market for Belarusian processors, became the main reason for growing of imported volumes of the oilseed.

In the reporting period, Russia (47.4 thsd tonnes) became the main supplier of the oilseed raw material to Belarus.

