Agrinews

13:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 70

In 2017, the share of agricultural products in the general structure of Ukrainian exports exceeded 40% – Institute of Agrarian Economics

In 2017, agro-industrial products took just over 41% in the general structure of exports from Ukraine, which provided the leadership positions to the commodity type, declared the Deputy Director on scientific work at the National scientific center “Institute of Agrarian Economics”, Academician of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS), Nikolai Pugachev on January 17.

According to him, in 2017 Ukraine exported agricultural products at the sum of 17.8 bln USD. In particular, grain and oilseed crops, sunflower oil and food products traditionally became the key products of domestic agricultural exports, and covered nearly 90% of its general value.

Also, N.Pugachev noted that in 2017 Ukraine updated its record of grain exports: the supplies reached 41.8 mln tonnes, including 19.4 mln tonnes of corn, 17.3 mln tonnes of wheat, and 4.9 mln tonnes of barley.

At the same time, last year the exports of soybeans broke a record and reached 2.9 mln tonnes, sunflower oil – 5.8 mln tonnes, sugar – almost 600 thsd tonnes, and oilseed cake – 4.9 mln tonnes.

According to the expert, last year the foreign supplies of animal products from Ukraine also significantly increased.

In addition, the previous forecast of scientists of the Institute of Agrarian Economics on achievement of record volumes of domestic agricultural products supplies to countries of the European Union in 2017, were absolutely confirmed. Last year, Ukraine supplied agricultural products to the EU at 5.8 bln USD, which exceeded the record export figures of the pre-crisis period like 2012 and 2013 at 5 bln USD each, and demonstrated the highest results ever, informed N.Pugachev.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment