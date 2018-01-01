Agrinews

In 2017, Belarus started exporting agro-industrial products to 17 new countries

In 2017, Belarus started exporting its agricultural products to 17 new countries, declared the Head of the Main department of foreign economic activity at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, Alexei Bogdanov on January 16.

According to A.Bogdanov, in 2017 Belarus exported agricultural products to 68 countries. In particular, there were 17 new markets: Bahrain, Indonesia, Yemen, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, New Zealand, Oman, Egypt, Madagascar, Austria, Finland, etc. So, in January-November of 2017 Belarus supplied agricultural products to Qatar at 9.2 mln USD, Mongolia – 4 mln USD, Nepal – 65 thsd USD, Oman – 2.3 mln USD, Syria – 1.5 mln USD, and Egypt – more than 300 thsd USD.

In addition, in January-November the exports of Belarusian dairy products to China increased in 7.5 times compared with the same period in 2016, and reached 13 thsd tonnes (5.7 mln USD). In 2018, Belarus plans to expand the list of commodities supplied to China, including the export of cheeses and other finished dairy products.

