16:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 39

According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of January 13-19, 2018, the seaports of Ukraine decreased the exports of grain crops. Thus, in the reporting period Ukraine shipped for exports...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine

Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"

Subscribers of AWR

Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine

Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.