In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported record volumes of wheat bran – APK-Inform
According to recent figures, in the first half of 2017/18 MY (July-December) Ukraine exported 295.2 thsd tonnes of wheat bran, which became a record for the reporting period in the recent history of the country, and up 18% compared with the same period last season.
It should be noted that despite the current decrease in flour production volumes in Ukraine, the country continued increasing the exports of wheat bran. So, in July-November of the current season large-scale enterprises of Ukraine produced 874.4 thsd tonnes of flour, down 5.6% compared with the same period last season (926.3 thsd tonnes). Thus, the share of wheat bran for exports significantly increased, and the product for milling enterprises moved to the category of key commodities, which have somewhat higher profitability level.
According to APK-Inform analysts, in the current season wheat flour production at large-scale enterprises of Ukraine can reach 2.56 mln tonnes, which corresponds to the volume of wheat bran production at the level of 725 thsd tonnes. In turn, the forecast of wheat bran exports totals 570 thsd tonnes, or 79% of its production volumes.
