By 2035, Russia to become the global leading food supplier – Ministry of Agriculture
By 2035, Russia will become one of the leading global suppliers of food, reported the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Evgeny Gromyko on January 22.
According to the Deputy Minister, development of organic production is one of the main reserves for the further growth of deliveries of Russian agricultural products on the global market.
To date, there is a serious demand for organic products, which are grown without usage of chemical fertilizers and other preparations. Russia can meet the reporting demand after starting using 10-20 mln ha of land that meet the standards of organic farming, E.Gromyko explained.
Also, he stressed the growing attractiveness of domestic agribusiness for potential investors. Due to the coherent policy of the government, Russia created rather favourable conditions for investing in agriculture. In 2017, the investment volume in fixed capital grew by 4%, and totaled 612 bln RUR. The share of investments with state aid increased from 26% to 46%, which confirmed the role of the state policy in development of the industry, the Deputy Minister said.
