In the 2nd quarter of 2017/18 MY, Kernel decreased its trading operations on the grain market
According to the recent report of Kernel, in the second quarter of 2017/18 MY (October-December of 2017) the company decreased the exports of grain crops by 23% compared with the figures in the same period of the previous season – from 1.53 mln tonnes, to 1.18 mln tonnes.
In particular, the company decreased its trade activity figures due to a significant decline of grain shipments from Russia in the reporting period, which totaled 44.4 thsd tonnes only, against 378.7 thsd tonnes in the second quarter of 2016/17 MY, whereas grain shipments from Ukraine generally met the level of Q2 2017/18 MY, and totaled 1.13 mln tonnes (1.15 mln tonnes).
It should be noted that in the first half of 2017/18 MY (July-December), trading operations of Kernel in the grain segment totaled 1.98 mln tonnes, down 27% compared with the indicators in the same period of 2016/17 MY (2.7 mln tonnes).
