In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine covered 20% of wheat imports by India – APK-Inform
In the current season, Ukraine became one of the key suppliers of wheat to India, and kept its position in the segment achieved in 2016/17 MY, declared APK-Inform analysts. Thus, in 2016/17 MY India took the leading position in the list of countries-importers of the Ukrainian grain with the general volume of purchases at 2.9 mln tonnes, which totaled 49% of the country's general wheat purchases. In the first half of the current season, India took the 8th position in the TOP of importers of Ukrainian wheat with its purchases at slightly more than 500 thsd tonnes, or 20% of the forecasted imports to the country at the end of the season.
According to the January reports of the USDA, the forecast of wheat imports by India in 2017/18 MY totals 2.5 mln tonnes, down 2.4 times compared with last season (5.9 mln tonnes), due to increasing of the domestic production (up 13%), as well as growing of the import duties (to 20%).
Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, APK-Inform analysts forecasted that in the second half of the season India will systematically reduce the deliveries of Ukrainian wheat, which will mainly demonstrate situational features. In turn, sales slowdown from the key importer will make pressure on prices in the market segment.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In the 2nd quarter of 2017/18 MY, Kernel decreased its trading operations on the grain market
14:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported record volumes of wheat bran – APK-Inform
10:30
-
Ukraine: in the third week of January, the seaports decreased grain shipment volumes
Yesterday, 16:10
-
In 2017, the share of agricultural products in the general structure of Ukrainian exports exceeded 40% – Institute of Agrarian Economics
Yesterday, 13:30
-
In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine to process record volumes of soybeans – APK-Inform
January 19, 10:00
-
Ukraine: condition of winter crops in northern regions was mainly good and satisfactory
January 18, 17:40
-
Ukraine: in 2017, the seaports increased the exports of vegetable oils and oilseed meals
January 18, 15:00
-
Ukraine: in January-November, the foreign trade deficit in goods increased – State Statistics Service
January 17, 16:00
-
Middle East Grain Congress is supported by IMEA-TIIF
January 17, 12:10