In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine covered 20% of wheat imports by India – APK-Inform

In the current season, Ukraine became one of the key suppliers of wheat to India, and kept its position in the segment achieved in 2016/17 MY, declared APK-Inform analysts. Thus, in 2016/17 MY India took the leading position in the list of countries-importers of the Ukrainian grain with the general volume of purchases at 2.9 mln tonnes, which totaled 49% of the country's general wheat purchases. In the first half of the current season, India took the 8th position in the TOP of importers of Ukrainian wheat with its purchases at slightly more than 500 thsd tonnes, or 20% of the forecasted imports to the country at the end of the season.

According to the January reports of the USDA, the forecast of wheat imports by India in 2017/18 MY totals 2.5 mln tonnes, down 2.4 times compared with last season (5.9 mln tonnes), due to increasing of the domestic production (up 13%), as well as growing of the import duties (to 20%).

Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, APK-Inform analysts forecasted that in the second half of the season India will systematically reduce the deliveries of Ukrainian wheat, which will mainly demonstrate situational features. In turn, sales slowdown from the key importer will make pressure on prices in the market segment.

