Agrinews

March 22, 11:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 177

Ukraine: average selling prices of agricultural products increased – State Statistics Service

In January-February of 2018, in Ukraine the average selling prices of agricultural enterprises for agrarian products increased by 10.8% compared with the same period in 2017, reported the State Statistics Service.

In particular, in the reporting period the average prices for plant growing commodities grew by 8.5%, and the prices for livestock commodities – up 21.5%.

At the same time, in February 2018 the average selling prices for agricultural products increased by 1.4% compared with the previous month, including the figures for plant growing commodities – up 2.1%, and livestock commodities – down 1.5%.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment