In 2017, Ukraine increased the exports of organic peas in 4 times

In 2017, Ukraine exported nearly 4.2 thsd tonnes of organic peas, an increase of 4 times compared with the previous year figures, reported APK-Inform analysts.

The reporting growth developed in the terms, when trading companies in the Netherlands and Switzerland started purchasing the Ukrainian product in 2017. At the same time, in the reporting year Austria, which took the leading positions in 2016, significantly reduced its purchases from Ukraine, and dropped to the 3rd position in the rating.

