March 22

Ukraine to launch three plants on sunflower seed processing – APK-Inform

According to recent data of APK-Inform Agency, in April-May of 2018 Ukraine is expected to put into operation three oil-extraction plants on sunflower seed processing – one with the capacities of 1200 tonnes/day by Nizhynsky fat-and-oil complex, 500 tonnes/day by Agroliga, and also 500 tonnes/day by Sumy Plant Foodstuffs PJSC.

As of March 21, 2018, APK-Inform analysts estimated the basic annual capacities for the oilseed processing in Ukraine at the level of 18.1 mln tonnes. Taking into account the launch of new plants in the following 2 months, the processing capacities of sunflower seed in Ukraine will increase by 280 thsd tonnes – to 18.4 mln tonnes (up 2%).

You can receive more detailed information about the prospects of the Ukrainian fat-and-oil industry from the article "Sunflower seed processing in Ukraine – prospects of high marginality"

