Ukraine exported over 30 mln tonnes of grains – SSUFSCP
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of March 22, Ukraine supplied over 30 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, against 32.8 mln tonnes in the same period last season, reported the phytosanitary security and seed farming control department at the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP).
In particular, the export volumes of Ukrainian wheat totaled 13.8 mln tonnes (including 7.7 mln tonnes of milling wheat), barley – nearly 4 mln tonnes, and corn – 11.6 mln tonnes.
In addition, in the current MY Ukraine shipped over 4.3 mln tonnes of oilseed crops on foreign markets, as opposed to 3.3 mln tonnes in the same period last season. In particular, the exports of rapeseed totaled over 2 mln tonnes, and soybeans – over 2.2 mln tonnes.
