March 23, 14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 153

In the current season, Russia exported record volumes of buckwheat

According to the official statistics figures, in the first half of the season-2017/18 (August-January) Russia exported 31.3 thsd tonnes of buckwheat, an increase of 44% compared with the result for the whole 2016/17 MY (21.7 thsd tonnes).

In the current season, Lithuania (36% of the general supplies), Ukraine (23%) and Japan (12%) traditionally became the largest importers of the Russian grain.

Also, it is worth noting the shipment of 1 thsd tonnes of Russian buckwheat to China in January 2018, which became the first large-scale supply of the grain in the reporting destination for several recent years.

