In February 2018, Kazakhstan increased the production of flour products
According to the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in February 2018 the production of wheat flour in the country reached the maximum level, and totaled 380 thsd tonnes. In addition, the reporting volumes became the maximum monthly results of flour production by Kazakh companies in the current marketing year.
Since the beginning of the current season (July-February), the general production of wheat flour in Kazakhstan totaled 2.6 mln tonnes, as opposed to 2.47 mln tonnes in the same period last season.
Also, it should be noted that after some downward trend in January, in February 2018 Kazakhstan increased the production of wheat groats – to 1.8 thsd tonnes (up 35% compared with January 2018).
For 8 months of the season-2017/18 (July-February), the production of groats in Kazakhstan totaled 12.7 thsd tonnes, up 14% compared with the same period in 2016/17 MY.
