March 23

In the second week of March, the Russian seaports increased grain export volumes

According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of March 9-15, 2018, the export volumes of grains from the Russian seaports reached 819 thsd tonnes, an increase of 32% compared with the previous week volumes (618 thsd tonnes, taking into account the updated figures).

According to the announcement, in the reporting period all major crops demonstrated an upward trend in shipments, but barley reached the largest growing figures (99 thsd tonnes, against 13 thsd tonnes in the previous week). The exports of wheat increased by 18%, to 634 thsd tonnes. Also, the foreign shipment volumes of corn increased by 27% compared with the previous week, to 86 thsd tonnes.

In the reporting week, Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port shipped the largest volumes of grains – 373 thsd tonnes. JSC Taman Seaport took the second position with grain shipment volumes at 118 thsd tonnes, followed by the port of Rostov-on-Don – 91 thsd tonnes.

Also, Turkey (160 thsd tonnes), Egypt (116 thsd tonnes), and Sudan (60 thsd tonnes) became the main countries-importers of Russian grains.

