March 23, 17:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 164

In January 2018, Russia exported over 3 mln tonnes of cereals – Rosstat

In January 2018, Russia increased the export volumes of cereal crops by 51.8% compared with the figures in the same month of 2017 – to 3.195 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on March 20.

According to the announcement, in the reporting period wheat and meslin traditionally formed the basis of grain export supplies – 2.478 mln tonnes, up 47.5% compared with the previous year volumes.

Also, the foreign shipment volumes of corn increased by 84.8%, to 409 thsd tonnes, barley – up 22.7%, to 280 thsd tonnes, rice – up 3 times, to 8.5 thsd tonnes, as well as sunflower seed shipments – up 4.7 times, to 6.4 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, the exports of Russian wheat flour and wheat-rye flour reduced by 46.6%, to 19.5 thsd tonnes.

Also, in January 2018 Russia increased the import volumes of palm oil and its fractions by 12.5% compared with the same figures in 2017 – to 72.7 thsd tonnes.

