Ukraine: as of March 1, grain and sunflower stocks totaled over 19 mln tonnes – State Statistics Service
As of March 1, 2018, agricultural enterprises, and grain storage and processing enterprises of Ukraine stored 19.032 mln tonnes of grains and sunflower seed, a decrease of 175 thsd tonnes compared with the same date in 2017, reported the State Statistics Service.
In particular, wheat stocks totaled 6.255 mln tonnes, corn for grain – 10.557 mln tonnes, barley – 1.184 mln tonnes, rye – 153.7 thsd tonnes, as well as sunflower seed – 4.348 mln tonnes (down 383 thsd tonnes).
According to the announcement, directly agrarian enterprises stored 10.476 mln tonnes of the reporting agricultural crops, while crop processing and storing enterprises – 8.556 mln tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine provided additional fertilizing of winter grains throughout over 2 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
March 23, 16:00
-
Ukraine exported over 30 mln tonnes of grains – SSUFSCP
March 23, 10:00
-
Ukraine to launch three plants on sunflower seed processing – APK-Inform
March 22, 15:30
-
In 2017, Ukraine increased the exports of organic peas in 4 times
March 22, 14:00
-
Ukraine: average selling prices of agricultural products increased – State Statistics Service
March 22, 11:50
-
In 2017/18 MY, the exports of refined sunflower oil from Russia to China increased by 14% - APK-Inform
March 21, 15:50
-
In 2017/18 MY 27% of the forecasted EU import is provided by Ukrainian wheat already – APK-Inform
March 21, 13:30