Ukraine: as of March 1, grain and sunflower stocks totaled over 19 mln tonnes – State Statistics Service

As of March 1, 2018, agricultural enterprises, and grain storage and processing enterprises of Ukraine stored 19.032 mln tonnes of grains and sunflower seed, a decrease of 175 thsd tonnes compared with the same date in 2017, reported the State Statistics Service.

In particular, wheat stocks totaled 6.255 mln tonnes, corn for grain – 10.557 mln tonnes, barley – 1.184 mln tonnes, rye – 153.7 thsd tonnes, as well as sunflower seed – 4.348 mln tonnes (down 383 thsd tonnes).

According to the announcement, directly agrarian enterprises stored 10.476 mln tonnes of the reporting agricultural crops, while crop processing and storing enterprises – 8.556 mln tonnes.

