In the third week of March, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of March 16-22, 2018, the export volumes of grains from the Russian seaports reached...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of AWR
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
Please login to see it.
-
Russia: as of March 1, grain stocks totaled over 38 mln tonnes – Rosstat
15:50
-
In January 2018, Russia exported over 3 mln tonnes of cereals – Rosstat
March 23, 17:20
-
In the second week of March, the Russian seaports increased grain export volumes
March 23, 16:30
-
In the current season, Russia exported record volumes of buckwheat
March 23, 14:00
-
Russia planted spring crops throughout 150 thsd ha – Ministry of Agriculture
March 23, 12:00
-
In January-February, Russia increased agricultural production – Rosstat
March 22, 11:00
-
Russia exported over 37 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
March 22, 10:00
-
In 2017/18 MY Russia to export 53 mln tonnes of grain – A. Tkachev
March 21, 14:40
-
In January-February of 2018 production of sunflower oil in Russian reached 850 thsd tonnes - Rosstat
March 20, 12:20