March 20

Russia: as of March 1, grain stocks totaled over 38 mln tonnes – Rosstat

As of March 1, 2018, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural, harvesting and processing organizations of the Russian Federation totaled 38.318 mln tonnes, an increase of 5.98 mln tonnes (or up 18.5%) compared with the figures on the same date in 2017, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on March 20.

At the same time, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural organizations increased by 3.131 mln tonnes (up 17.8%), compared with March 1, 2017 – to 20.69 mln tonnes. Harvesting and processing organizations increased the rate by 2.848 mln tonnes (up 19.3%) – to 17.63 mln tonnes.

In particular, wheat formed the major share of the carry-over stocks in grain harvesting and processing organizations — 13.6 mln tonnes, up 25.2% compared with the same period last year, including 9.655 mln tonnes of milling wheat (up 27%).

Rye stocks totaled 558 thsd tonnes, up 18.5% compared with the indicator as of March 1, 2017, including 498 thsd tonnes of milling rye (up 17.7%). Also, barley stocks increased to 1.709 mln tonnes (up 11.1%), buckwheat – 107 thsd tonnes (up 62.2%), and oats – 144 thsd tonnes (up 10.8%).

At the same time, corn stocks reduced to the level of 1.21 mln tonnes (down 10.6%), rice – 37 thsd tonnes (down 65.9%), and millet – 9.8 thsd tonnes (down 69.7%).

