Agrinews

10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 66

Until the end of the season, Ukraine to export 2.8 mln tonnes of wheat – Memorandum

According to the Memorandum of Understanding concluded between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and grain traders, until the end of season-2017/18 the country can export additional 2.81 mln tonnes of wheat, informed the Ministry of Agrarian Policy on March 16.

As of the reporting date, Ukraine already exported and prepared for exports 13.69 mln tonnes of wheat, or 83% of the plan for the current season. In particular, the supplies of milling wheat reached 7.651 mln tonnes (71.5%). At the same time, the exports of feed wheat totaled 6.039 mln tonnes, up 4.1% compared with the approved volumes.

The Ministry appealed to companies-exporters to take measures to prevent further over-fulfillment of the terms of the Memorandum in 2017/18 MY.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment