14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 60

In 2018, Russia to harvest not less than 100 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation forecasted the harvest volumes of grain crops in the country in 2018 at the level of not less than 100 mln tonnes, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Jambulat Khatuov on March 25.

According to J.Khatuov, there are no real threats for grain production in Russia at the level of nearly 100 mln tonnes per year, as it usually happened in Russia for four recent years.

He noted that the reporting forecast was based on estimations of the condition of winter crops areas, as well as the level of readiness of agrarians for the spring crops planting campaign.

The Ministry of Agriculture provides regular monitoring of crops condition throughout the Russian regions. To date, the Ministry estimated the average condition of winter crops field as satisfactory. There is a certain share of winter crops fields at 1 mln ha, which are located in the special risk areas, but agrarians in the reporting regions still continue studying the issue. According to experts, the results in crops losses after the overwintering period will be quite average, said the First Deputy Minister.

