Russia: in the first half of 2017/18 MY, the exports of mustard seed exceeded the whole last season figures
According to the official statistics figures, during the first 6 months of the season-2017/18 (August-January) Russia exported 32.3 thsd tonnes of mustard seed, an increase of 20% compared with the result of the whole last MY (26.9 thsd tonnes).
In the current season, Germany (35% of the general export volumes) and Poland (18%) traditionally became the largest importers of the Russian oilseed, which made monthly purchases, as well as Bangladesh (28%), which started importing mustard seed on monthly basis since mid-2017.
Also, in January 2018 Russia realized the first supply of mustard seed to China (300 tonnes).
