Agrinews

17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 28

In the season-2017/18, Kazakhstan took the first position in the world by flaxseed planted areas – APK-Inform

In 2017/18 MY, Kazakhstan reached the first position in the world by the planted areas under flaxseed, at the level of 869.7 thsd ha, an increase of 34% compared with the last season figures, reported APK-Inform analysts. In addition, the country took the third position in the world by the oilseed production and exports (due to its environmental friendliness), while Canada and Russia took the first positions.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan started mass production of flaxseed since 2009 only. North-Kazakhstan oblast is the main production region of the oilseed – 53.5%.

There are a number of reasons why agrarians prefer growing the oilseed, including the minimum cultivation costs and small-scale losses during the harvesting campaign. Also, quite high prices on the export market became another factor, which stimulated Kazakh agrarians to increase the oilseed planted areas every year.

According to APK-Inform figures, the reporting factors resulted in the record harvest of flaxseed in Kazakhstan in 2017/18 MY at 683.3 thsd tonnes (up 22%), despite some decreasing of the yield to 0.81 t/ha.

You can receive more detailed information about the current condition of the Kazakh market of oilseeds from the topic "Kazakhstan – diversification of the planted areas in favor of oilseeds" in the weekly issue Agrimarket Weekly #13 dd. April 2, 2018.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment