Russia planted spring crops throughout nearly 175 thsd ha – Ministry of Agriculture
According to agricultural administrative bodies of the federal subjects of Russia, as of March 26 Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 175.7 thsd ha, or 0.3% of the forecast (in 2017 – 679.6 thsd ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, the Southern Federal District planted spring crops throughout 148.4 thsd ha (2.4% of the forecast), while the North Caucasian District – 26.5 thsd ha (1.4%).
In addition, the reporting Federal Districts continued providing additional fertilizing of winter crop areas, and as of the reporting date agrarians realized the field works throughout 2.9 mln ha, or 17% of the planted areas. At the same time, agrarians of Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea started second fertilizing of crops.
