In February 2018, Kazakhstan increased the production of vegetable oils
According to the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in February 2018 the production of vegetable oils in the country continued growing and reached 34.2 thsd tonnes (up 13% compared with January 2018).
The production of crude sunflower oil demonstrated the maximum growth figures, and totaled 14.9 thsd tonnes, which became a historical record. The production of refined sunflower oil remained at the level of January – 10.3 thsd tonnes.
Also, the production of safflower oil broke a record, and totaled 2.6 thsd tonnes, up 44% compared with the volumes in January 2018, and up 89% compared with February 2017.
In the reporting month, Kazakh enterprises produced significant volumes of flaxseed oil – 2.6 thsd tonnes.
Generally, for 6 months of the current MY (September-February) oil-extraction enterprises of Kazakhstan produced 205.8 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils, up 12% compared with the figures in the same period last season.
