Russia significantly increased the export rates of lentils

In July-January of 2017/18 MY, Russia supplied 57.6 thsd tonnes of lentils on foreign markets, an increase of 3.5 times compared with the export figures for the whole 2016/17 MY (16.1 thsd tonnes), which became the maximum results for the reporting period.

For seven months of the season-2017/18, Turkey and Iran became the key buyers of Russian lentils, the same as in the previous season, which purchased 72% of the shipped crop – 31.9 thsd tonnes and 9.4 thsd tonnes, respectively.

