Ukraine: sunflower oil stocks at oil-producing plants broke a record – State Statistics Service

According to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, as of March 1, 2018, the stocks of sunflower oil in oilseed processing enterprises broke a record and reached 151.3 thsd tonnes, an increase of 6% compared with the current month, and up 16% compared with the last year level.

In particular, the stocks of crude sunflower oil totaled 131 thsd tonnes (up 5%; up 11%), and refined sunflower oil – 20.4 thsd tonnes (up 13%; up 61%).

Also, the stabilizing factor for prices on the domestic market of Ukraine provided a sufficient supply of the product.

