Agrinews

14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 64

Ukraine: difficult weather conditions significantly held down the planting campaign of spring barley – APK-Inform

As of March 27, most territories of Ukraine faced rainy weather conditions (with possible sleet precipitations), which somewhat complicated the spring crops planting campaign. In particular, there were observed rather difficult weather conditions for the production of spring barley in four key regions – Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, which joint share in 2017 covered 37% of the general planted areas under the grain in Ukraine.

To date, agrarians significantly shifted their dates of the spring barley planting campaign for the harvest-2018. According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, as of March 27, 2017, agrarians already planted the grain throughout 515 thsd ha (32% of the general areas), but as the reporting date in the current year there were no official reports about the beginning of the active stage of the planting campaign. At the same date, on the reporting date last year Dnipropetrovsk oblast already planted spring barley throughout 28% of the planned areas, Donetsk oblast – 48%, Zaporizhia oblast – 64%, and Kharkiv oblast – 11%, because the oblast traditionally starts the planting works at the later periods.

Previously, APK-Inform analysts forecasted that in terms of rather strong demand and high prices for barley, the growth of spring barley areas would somewhat compensate the reduction of winter barley areas (down 7% compared with the last year). But taking into account the current weather conditions, the planted areas spring barley will fail to compensate the reduction of winter crops areas, experts said.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment