Source: APK-Inform

In February 2018, Ukraine exported the minimum volumes of sunflower oil to China

According to the official statistics figures, in February 2018 Ukraine exported 2.5 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil to China, against 58.2 thsd tonnes in the same month last year, which became the lowest February figures for 4 recent seasons.

It is worth noting that in January 2018 the supply volumes from Ukraine on the Chinese market were even lower, and totaled 770 tonnes only, as opposed to 60.3 thsd tonnes in the previous month. It was the minimum monthly volume for the reporting period for more than 5 years.

As a reminder, China is the second largest importer of Ukrainian sunflower oil, right after India, which is the largest country-importer.

The growing competition rates on the market of sunflower oil in China, especially for the products of Ukrainian and Russian origin, became the major trend of the current season. According to APK-Inform figures, in September-January of 2017/18 MY the CIS countries supplied 340 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil to China (up 19% compared with the last year figures). In particular, the exports from Russia increased by 72%, Kazakhstan – up 60%, and Ukraine – up 8%.

Despite the reporting figures, the growth rates of export volumes from Ukraine is still somewhat lower compared with its competitors, but its current share on the Chinese market demonstrates the most significant results. Therefore, the share of Ukraine totaled 76%, Russia – 20%, Kazakhstan – 4%, against 83%, 14% and 3% last season, respectively.

The growth of supplies of Russian sunflower oil contributed to development of more attractive prices and improving the conditions of the port transshipment.

