Source: APK-Inform

Kazakhstan increased its exports of vegetable oils

According to the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the current year the country continued the trend of increasing of its export shipments of vegetable oils. So, in January 2018 Kazakhstan shipped 12.8 thsd tonnes of the products on foreign markets, which became a new monthly peak. In the reporting month, China became the main country-importer of Kazakh vegetable oils – 6.9 thsd tonnes, or 53% of the general supplied volumes.

In January, sunflower oil took the leading position in the structure of exports, which shipments broke a record for the reporting month and reached 7.3 thsd tonnes. Also, in the reporting month the exports of rapeseed oil broke a record, and reached 1.8 thsd tonnes, supplied to China.

As for flaxseed oil, in January the shipments reduced to 0.95 thsd tonnes, against 3.2 thsd tonnes in the previous month. Also, the exports of soybean oil reduced to 1.2 thsd tonnes, down 27% compared with December 2017.

Generally, for 5 months of 2017/18 MY (September-January) Kazakhstan exported 60.7 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils, an increase of 2 times compared with the figures in the same period last season.

