In 2017, Ukraine reduced the exports of vegetable oils in flexitanks – APK-Inform
According to APK-Inform estimations, in 2017 the export volumes of agricultural products in bulk in flexitanks from Ukraine totaled nearly 340 thsd tonnes, a decrease of 1.4% compared with the figures in the previous year.
In particular, the shipments of vegetable oils in flexitanks totaled 314 thsd tonnes (down 4%), which covered the major share in the general exports of the reporting type of transport – 92% (95% in 2016).
The supplies decreased, due to a fall of crude sunflower oil exports to 135.6 thsd tonnes (down 35%), which totaled 40% of the shipment volumes (60% in the previous year), and rapeseed oil – to 6.4 thsd tonnes (down 31%). At the same time, the exports of refined sunflower oil rose to 113.6 thsd tonnes (up 87%), soybean oil – 55.3 thsd tonnes (up 17%), and flaxseed oil – 3.2 thsd tonnes (up 44%).
In addition, the exports of agricultural commodities by flexitanks covered such goods as grape wine-making materials, juice concentrate, soapstock fatty acids, chicken fat, technical vegetable oils, sunflower lecithin, and beet molasses.
