Ukraine exported nearly 330 thsd tonnes of flour – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, since the beginning of 2017/18 MY and as of March 28 Ukraine supplied 327.4 thsd tonnes of flour on foreign markets. In particular, wheat flour formed 326.3 thsd tonnes of the reporting volumes.
In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 30 mln tonnes of grains. In particular, the foreign supplies of wheat reached 14 mln tonnes, barley – 4 mln tonnes, corn – 11.8 mln tonnes, and rye – 24.3 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In the first half of the season-2017/18, Ukraine exported record volumes of soybeans – APK-Inform
Yesterday, 15:30
-
In the current season, Ukraine provided stable exports of rye – APK-Inform
Yesterday, 14:10
-
High demand for Ukrainian and Russian sunflower meal
Yesterday, 11:30
-
In 2017, Ukraine reduced the exports of vegetable oils in flexitanks – APK-Inform
March 28, 17:40
-
In February 2018, Ukraine exported the minimum volumes of sunflower oil to China
March 28, 16:00
-
Ukraine: difficult weather conditions significantly held down the planting campaign of spring barley – APK-Inform
March 28, 14:00
-
Ukraine: sunflower oil stocks at oil-producing plants broke a record – State Statistics Service
March 28, 12:00
-
Ukraine: current wheat prices exceeded the maximum prices of 2016/17 MY by 15-20 USD/t
March 27, 12:00