Ukraine exported nearly 330 thsd tonnes of flour – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, since the beginning of 2017/18 MY and as of March 28 Ukraine supplied 327.4 thsd tonnes of flour on foreign markets. In particular, wheat flour formed 326.3 thsd tonnes of the reporting volumes.

In addition, in the reporting period Ukraine exported 30 mln tonnes of grains. In particular, the foreign supplies of wheat reached 14 mln tonnes, barley – 4 mln tonnes, corn – 11.8 mln tonnes, and rye – 24.3 thsd tonnes.

