In the current season, Ukraine provided stable exports of rye – APK-Inform
The analysis of rye export dynamics from Ukraine for 19 recent seasons demonstrates that every marketing year has at least one month, when the country did not realize any supplies of the grain on foreign markets. But in 2017/18 MY, Ukraine continued exporting rye without any fails in dynamics.
APK-Inform analysts estimated the general exports of the grain as of March 20 at the level of 26.3 thsd tonnes, an increase of 2.3 times compared with the shipments for the whole 2016/17 MY (11.6 thsd tonnes). In particular, the export volumes in January (3.8 thsd tonnes) and 20 days of March (7.3 thsd tonnes) reached the maximum monthly figures since 2004/05 MY.
Ukraine increased its foreign supplies of rye in terms of significant increasing of the production volumes in the current season (to 507 thsd tonnes in 2017, against 392 thsd tonnes in 2016). At the same time, the domestic demand for rye did not increased, because Ukraine continues actively importing rye flour, which compensates the needs of bakers.
