In February 2018, Kazakhstan exported the maximum monthly volumes of wheat in 2017/18 MY

According to the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in February 2018 the shipments of Kazakh wheat on foreign markets totaled 553 thsd tonnes, which became the highest monthly value in the current MY.

In the reporting month, Uzbekistan was the main country-importer of the grain, and covered 47% of the general February shipments (258.5 thsd tonnes), followed by Tajikistan – 11% (59 thsd tonnes). At the same time, Turkey took the 3rd position in the monthly rating of importers, which increased its purchases of Kazakh wheat by 35% compared with January, to 53.6 thsd tonnes (10% of the general exports).

For 8 months of 2017/18 MY, wheat exports from Kazakhstan totaled 3.16 mln tonnes, up 33% compared with than the figures in the same period last season.

At the same time, in February the shipments of wheat flour from Kazakhstan decreased to 198.6 thsd tonnes, against 245.3 thsd tonnes in the previous month. The trend developed mainly, due to reduction of the supplies to Afghanistan to 135.5 thsd tonnes, down 12% compared with January 2018. Nevertheless, during 8 months of 2017/18 MY the export volumes of Kazakh flour still exceeded the same period last season by 14%.

