Agrinews

10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 86

Ukraine to face difficulties in the spring field works, due to the long-drawn spring – UAC

In the current year, Ukraine will face some difficulties in the spring field works, due to the long-drawn spring period, declared the General Director at Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation (UAC), Pavel Koval on March 26.

First of all, the UAC noted the fact of a long spring period and the forecast of sudden warming, which will require agrarians to realize well-coordinated and quickly work on preparing the soil and planting of many crops in parallel, including late crops, he said.

According to P.Koval, the reporting situation slowed down the field work rates, and will affect the quality and timeliness of work activities. Agrarians already have experience of field work in such situations, and usually managed to cope with the task.

But the weather is not the only factor which will determine the performance and efficiency of the spring crops campaign. Therefore, the UAC focused on two aspects: the value of the complex of spring field works and some legal uncertainty, which affects the structure of the planted areas under spring and industrial crops, as well as the general expenses, said the Director.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment