Russia exported over 39 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of March 28, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 39.17 mln tonnes, an increase of 40% compared with the same period last season (28 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 30.6 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 41%), barley – 4.4 mln tonnes (up 2 times), and other grain crops – 259 thsd tonnes (up 40%). At the same time, the shipments of corn remained at the last year level – 3.9 mln tonnes.
