Russia planted spring crops throughout nearly 230 thsd ha – Ministry of Agriculture
According to agricultural administrative bodies of the federal subjects of Russia, as of March 29 Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 227.1 thsd ha, or 0.4% of the forecast (in 2017 – 775.1 thsd ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, the Southern Federal District planted spring crops throughout 179.8 thsd ha (2.9% of the forecast), while the North Caucasian District – 45.3 thsd ha (2.4%). Also, agrarians of the Far Eastern District started planting spring crops, and as of the reporting date the planted areas totaled 2 thsd ha (0.1%). In addition, Krasnodar Krai continued planting sugar beet, which areas already reached 1.7 thsd ha.
Also, the reporting Federal Districts continued providing additional fertilizing of winter crop areas, and as of the reporting date agrarians realized the field works throughout 4.8 mln ha, or 23.2% of the planted areas. At the same time, agrarians of Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea continued the second fertilizing works of crops.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
By 2024, Russia to increase its flour exports in 5 times – Ministry of Agriculture
16:00
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture fixed the minimum purchasing prices of grains in 2018/19 MY
15:30
-
Russia exported over 39 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
12:00
-
Russia significantly increased the export rates of lentils
March 28, 10:00
-
Russia: in the first half of 2017/18 MY, the exports of mustard seed exceeded the whole last season figures
March 27, 16:00
-
In 2018, Russia to harvest not less than 100 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture
March 27, 14:00
-
Russia planted spring crops throughout nearly 175 thsd ha – Ministry of Agriculture
March 27, 13:00
-
Russia: as of March 1, grain stocks totaled over 38 mln tonnes – Rosstat
March 26, 15:50