Russia planted spring crops throughout nearly 230 thsd ha – Ministry of Agriculture

According to agricultural administrative bodies of the federal subjects of Russia, as of March 29 Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 227.1 thsd ha, or 0.4% of the forecast (in 2017 – 775.1 thsd ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the Southern Federal District planted spring crops throughout 179.8 thsd ha (2.9% of the forecast), while the North Caucasian District – 45.3 thsd ha (2.4%). Also, agrarians of the Far Eastern District started planting spring crops, and as of the reporting date the planted areas totaled 2 thsd ha (0.1%). In addition, Krasnodar Krai continued planting sugar beet, which areas already reached 1.7 thsd ha.

Also, the reporting Federal Districts continued providing additional fertilizing of winter crop areas, and as of the reporting date agrarians realized the field works throughout 4.8 mln ha, or 23.2% of the planted areas. At the same time, agrarians of Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea continued the second fertilizing works of crops.

