Source: APK-Inform

In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Kazakhstan increased the exports of oilseeds

According to the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for the first 6 months of the season-2017/18 (September-February) the country exported 555 thsd tonnes of oilseed crops, an increase of 40% compared to the same period last season.

In February 2018, the shipments of oilseeds totaled 106.9 thsd tonnes, up almost 2 times compared with the same month in 2017. In the reporting month, Uzbekistan (26.4 thsd tonnes, or 25% of the supplies), China (22 thsd tonnes, 21%) and Belgium (21 thsd tonnes, 20%) became the main buyers of Kazakh oilseeds.

In February 2018, the exports of sunflower seed from Kazakhstan reached its historical peak at 43 thsd tonnes. Uzbekistan imported more than 50% (23.2 thsd tonnes) of the reporting volumes, as well as continued gradually increasing its purchases of Kazakh sunflower seed in 2017/18 MY. In February, China imported 15.2 thsd tonnes of the oilseed (35%).

Traditionally, the EU countries were the major buyers of flaxseed – in February 2018, Kazakhstan shipped 32.4 thsd tonnes (74%) and oilseed in the reporting destination. Belgium became the main country-importer (21 thsd tonnes), while Poland (8.4 thsd tonnes), Germany (2.4 thsd tonnes) and other countries of the EU purchased the remaining volumes.

In February, Iran imported the whole volumes of Kazakh rapeseed (7.9 thsd tonnes). Buyers from Sweden (1.3 thsd tonnes), China (1.2 thsd tonnes), Uzbekistan (0.97 thsd tonnes) and Azerbaijan (0.93 thsd tonnes) purchased soybeans of Kazakhstan origin.

