Source: APK-Inform

Russia: Ministry of Agriculture fixed the minimum purchasing prices of grains in 2018/19 MY

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation coordinated with the Federal Antimonopoly Service (the FAS Russia) the critical levels of the minimum prices for grains of the harvest-2018 for the public purchasing interventions in the season-2018/19, declared the press-service of the Ministry on March 29.

In particular, the minimum purchasing prices for 1-grade wheat (including VAT) will reduce to 10`900 RUR/t, against the figures for the current season at 12`500 RUR/t; 2-grade wheat – 9`900 RUR/t, against 11`500 RUR/t; 3-grade wheat – 8`900 RUR/t, against 10`300 RUR/t; 4-grade wheat – 7`600 RUR/t, against 9`000 RUR/t; 5-grade wheat – 6`400 RUR/t, against 7`600 RUR/t.

Also, the Ministry reduced the minimum prices for barley – to 6`500 RUR/t (7`600 RUR/t), rye – 5`900 RUR/t (7`400 RUR/t), and corn – 7`100 RUR/t (7`900 RUR/t).

Information about prices for 1- and 2-grade wheat in the list is focused on stimulation of the production of high-quality grains in the country, explained the press-service.

